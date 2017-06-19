Then & Now: Quinsigamond Village, Worcester
Now the under-construction intersection of Blackstone River Road and McKeon Road, this site in Worcester's Quinsigamond Village will become Blackstone Gateway Park. The 34-acre wooded park will include walking trails along the Blackstone River and a tributary, the Middle River; an elevated boardwalk and several galvanized steel bridges.
