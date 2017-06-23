The Hanover Theatre Celebrates Don Phipps' 85th Birthday with Special Concert

The Hanover Theatre celebrates Don Phipps' 85th birthday with a special concert, Sunday, October 22 at 2 p.m., featuring the White Heat Swing Quartet and David Wickerham on The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. The Mighty Wurlitzer was originally donated to The Hanover Theatre by Phipps, a member of the American Organ Society.

