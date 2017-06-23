The Hanover Theatre Celebrates Don Phipps' 85th Birthday with Special Concert
The Hanover Theatre celebrates Don Phipps' 85th birthday with a special concert, Sunday, October 22 at 2 p.m., featuring the White Heat Swing Quartet and David Wickerham on The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. The Mighty Wurlitzer was originally donated to The Hanover Theatre by Phipps, a member of the American Organ Society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b...
|13 hr
|Buddy
|1
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC