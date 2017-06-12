Temp reaches 90, matching a Worcester record
Temperatures Monday are brutal and are continuing to edge upward. About 3 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed that the reading at Worcester Airport was 90 degrees, matching the record for June 12 set in 1973.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
