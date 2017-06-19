T&G challenges federal order in Worce...

T&G challenges federal order in Worcester SWAT raid lawsuit

WORCESTER - The Telegram & Gazette has filed a legal challenge to a recent order in federal court that prevents media access to pretrial documents in a case between the city of Worcester and a family suing its police department over a SWAT raid of their Worcester home on Hillside Street. In a nine-page motion filed Monday, Peter J. Caruso, an Andover lawyer who represents the newspaper, argued the order is overly broad and asked U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to modify it to exclude documents generally considered public.

