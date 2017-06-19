Streets, sidewalks focus of $83M spending plan in Worcester
City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. has laid out a plan for $83.5 million worth of capital investments the city plans on making during the fiscal year that begins July 1. Those investments include a wide range of items, including infrastructure and parks improvements, equipment purchases and the rehabilitation of public buildings, including those of the Worcester public schools. Mr. Augustus said the fiscal 2018 Capital Improvement Plan has been developed with a "keen focus" on the collective priorities of the City Council and the community for the continued investment and reinvestment in the city's infrastructure.
