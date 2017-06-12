Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges of cheating MassHealth
WORCESTER - A Southbridge man has been indicted for a second time by a Worcester County Grand Jury for allegedly continuing to falsely bill MassHealth after being charged in February with similar crimes. Scott Gibeault, 51, of Southbridge, and his son, Michael Gibeault, 32, of Webster, are charged with larceny of more than $250 and filing false Medicaid claims for more than $10,000 for services they never provided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC