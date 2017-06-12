Southbridge man, 24, accused of stabb...

Southbridge man, 24, accused of stabbing Harrington nurse

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

SOUTHBRIDGE - A Harrington Hospital nurse is fighting for her life after a patient cornered her Wednesday morning in a small room near the emergency department and stabbed her. The nurse, whose name was not released, was airlifted by Life Star medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she was listed in critical but stable condition and was undergoing surgery Wednesday afternoon, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J... May 26 Beatleman 1
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr '17 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC