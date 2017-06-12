Southbridge man, 24, accused of stabbing Harrington nurse

SOUTHBRIDGE - A Harrington Hospital nurse is fighting for her life after a patient cornered her Wednesday morning in a small room near the emergency department and stabbed her. The nurse, whose name was not released, was airlifted by Life Star medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she was listed in critical but stable condition and was undergoing surgery Wednesday afternoon, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

