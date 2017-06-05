Some Worcester councilors disappointed with size of budget cut

When all was said and done Tuesday, the City Council ended up reducing City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr.'s $632.2 million fiscal 2018 budget recommendation by less than one-tenth of 1 percent. Before the council took a preliminary vote on the budget, some councilors had hoped to be able to cut at least $1 million from the manager's proposed budget. Some contend the two budget cuts made by the council, totaling $622,122, do not even qualify as the proverbial drop in the bucket, given the size of the budget. The reductions were $400,000 to the street-lighting account, reflecting anticipated energy savings from the conversion of the city's 14,000 street lights to more energy-efficient LED lighting, and the $222,122 city subsidy that had been earmarked for the DCU Center. That cut gained favor with city councilors only after SMG, the management company that runs the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.