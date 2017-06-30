Sentencing delayed for ex-cop Motyka,...

Sentencing delayed for ex-cop Motyka, convicted of assaulting prisoner

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – A sentencing hearing scheduled Friday for Michael J. Motyka, the former Worcester police officer convicted of assaulting a shackled prisoner, has been pushed back two months. On June 8, Mr. Motyka, 52, was found guilty of kicking a prisoner in a holding cell in 2014 following a jury waived trial in Worcester Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay worcester Massachusetts teens (May '15) Sun Angel 3
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Jun 27 slick willie expl... 9
Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury Jun 27 Northeast Music S... 1
Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th Jun 26 Beatleman 1
Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer Jun 25 Northeast Music S... 1
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Jun 24 Brown 1
News Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b... Jun 23 Buddy 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,399 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC