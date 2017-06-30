Sentencing delayed for ex-cop Motyka, convicted of assaulting prisoner
WORCESTER – A sentencing hearing scheduled Friday for Michael J. Motyka, the former Worcester police officer convicted of assaulting a shackled prisoner, has been pushed back two months. On June 8, Mr. Motyka, 52, was found guilty of kicking a prisoner in a holding cell in 2014 following a jury waived trial in Worcester Superior Court.
