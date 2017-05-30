Seinfeld a kills timea at Hanover with very funny routine
Thirty-six years after his first appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” 19 years after the finale of “Seinfeld” and three years since he played Worcester last, the 63-year-old Brooklyn-born comedian had the packed house at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts rolling in the aisles Saturday for the first of two sold-out performances. Even though there were some classic bits and even material he used here back in 2014 thrown in the new bits, the routines are still very, very funny.
