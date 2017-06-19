Schoola s out forever at Nelson Place...

Schoola s out forever at Nelson Place in Worcester

It was the last last day of school Wednesday for what's now considered the old Nelson Place Elementary School.  The students who rushed out the doors Wednesday afternoon to start their summer vacation will be the last students to have attended the ailing old school, built in 1924. Across the property from the building is a gleaming new $58 million replacement, which should be ready to open for the 2017-2018 school year.  According to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Nelson Place, nestled into a neighborhood near Indian Lake, enrolls around 470 pupils.

