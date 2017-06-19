Rectrix Aviation to launch Worcester-...

Rectrix Aviation to launch Worcester-Cape route

At a ceremony planned for Tuesday morning at Worcester Regional Airport, Rectrix Aviation will unveil a new shuttle service linking Worcester and Hyannis. The company, with operations at the airport, begins offering flights on Thursday.

