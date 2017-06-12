Recruiting: RB Kevin Mensah Joining UConn Football in the Fall
The UConn coaching staff added another playmaker to this fall's incoming haul as RB Kevin Mensah announced his commitment to the Huskies. Listed at 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, Mensah hails from Worcester, MA where he played at Shepherd Hill.
