Powwow in Rutland honors land and people

RUTLAND – Andre Gaines, also known as Sky Heart, had just been talking about the negativity in the world – the “coyotes” you have to watch out for – when he suddenly smiled, as he saw his son dance in a ceremonial circle, amid a dozen or so others, their tribal regalia bobbing and swaying to the drums. Asked whether it has been hard to instill in his son a sense of appreciation for their Native American heritage, Mr. Gaines, a Worcester resident and Nipmuc, shook his head no.

