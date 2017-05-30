Powwow in Rutland honors land and people
RUTLAND – Andre Gaines, also known as Sky Heart, had just been talking about the negativity in the world – the “coyotes” you have to watch out for – when he suddenly smiled, as he saw his son dance in a ceremonial circle, amid a dozen or so others, their tribal regalia bobbing and swaying to the drums. Asked whether it has been hard to instill in his son a sense of appreciation for their Native American heritage, Mr. Gaines, a Worcester resident and Nipmuc, shook his head no.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
