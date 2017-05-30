Police: Reported shooting in Webster was unfounded
Police on Friday gave updates of investigations of two reported shootings in the same neighborhood in the span of two weeks. In the first incident, reported about 5:15 p.m. May 20, a 26-year-old man was shot at Lake Street, Negus Street and Maynard Avenue.
