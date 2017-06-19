Police investigate report of stabbing at Wild Willya s Burgers in Worcester
A woman was injured Saturday in what was reported as a stabbing at Wild Willy's Burgers, 317 West Boylston St. A police spokesman said the initial call was that a person was being stabbed in the hand at Wild Willy's Burgers. The victim was taken to the hospital and no one was in custody as of early Sunday afternoon, he said.
