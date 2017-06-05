Pizza drivera s car stolen in Worcester

Pizza drivera s car stolen in Worcester

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The car, a gray 2001 Civic, was reported stolen just after 10 p.m. The driver told police he had just delivered pizzas to a home on Ashmont Avenue when two men wearing hooded sweatshirts ran toward him armed with knives. The victim ran from his car to escape and the two men took the car, driving off onto Quinsigamond Avenue, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J... May 26 Beatleman 1
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr '17 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,616 • Total comments across all topics: 281,601,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC