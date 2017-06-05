Pizza drivera s car stolen in Worcester
The car, a gray 2001 Civic, was reported stolen just after 10 p.m. The driver told police he had just delivered pizzas to a home on Ashmont Avenue when two men wearing hooded sweatshirts ran toward him armed with knives. The victim ran from his car to escape and the two men took the car, driving off onto Quinsigamond Avenue, police said.
