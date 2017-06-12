Pedestrian stable after hit-and-run on Main St., Worcester
A man is in stable condition after he was hit while crossing Main Street early Saturday morning by a vehicle that then fled the scene. Police responded to the area of 311 Main St. by the Central Exchange Building at 1:21 a.m. Saturday, where they met a 33-year-old man with an arm and leg injury, police said in a press release.
