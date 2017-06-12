Pedestrian stable after hit-and-run o...

Pedestrian stable after hit-and-run on Main St., Worcester

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A man is in stable condition after he was hit while crossing Main Street early Saturday morning by a vehicle that then fled the scene. Police responded to the area of 311 Main St. by the Central Exchange Building at 1:21 a.m. Saturday, where they met a 33-year-old man with an arm and leg injury, police said in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dianne Williamson 18 hr Go To Hell 1
Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J... May 26 Beatleman 1
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr '17 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Worcester County was issued at June 19 at 11:15AM EDT

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,563 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC