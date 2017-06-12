Patty Eppinger to receive Harvey Ball...

Patty Eppinger to receive Harvey Ball Smile Award

5 hrs ago

This year's Harvey Ball Smile Award will be presented to Patty Eppinger to honor her dedication to education, children, and the city of Worcester. The award is presented by the Worcester Historical Museum to an individual, group of individuals, or organization that has made a positive impact in the city of Worcester in honor of the memory and legacy of Harvey Ball and his famous smiley face.

