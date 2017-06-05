Owner of Worcester Railers hockey team eyes Palladium music hall
Cliff Rucker, owner of the Worcester Railers, has added another ownership stake in the block behind the DCU center, inking a deal for Palladium music venue. “It's an iconic building, a historic building, and one we'd like to see preserved,” said Timothy P. Murray, executive director of the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce.
