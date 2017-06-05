Officer's wife admits to sufficient f...

Officer's wife admits to sufficient facts on false reporting

The wife of a Massachusetts police officer, who claimed the family's home had been burglarized and spray painted with the letters "BLM," has acknowledged there are sufficient facts to find her guilty of filing a false police report. Police were originally called to Daly's Worcester home in October after receiving reports of a burglary.

