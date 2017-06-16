Notorious Worcester fire case informed judge's decision in Carter verdict
In issuing his guilty verdict, the judge in the Michelle Carter case referred to two prior criminal cases as precedence for his involuntary manslaughter ruling. One of those cases stemmed from a deadly 1999 fire that killed six Worcester firefighters.
