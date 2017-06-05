Northbridge driver gets 2 years for fatally hitting man on Shrewsbury St. in Worcester

A Northbridge woman was sentenced to 2½ years in the House of Correction after pleading guilty to two charges in connection with a crash that killed a 70-year-old pedestrian. Rebecca Brooks of 24 Laura Lane, Northbridge, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Worcester Superior Court to motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol, and driving to endanger.

