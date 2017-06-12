Northborough Fire Captain honored for 'lifetime of support'
Northborough Fire Department Captain Robert Theve was once again honored for providing an opportunity for individuals with special needs to be active participants in the community. Theve was instrumental in hiring Bryce Grenier, 22, a Northborough resident with cognitive impairments, to volunteer at the Fire Department one day a week to do light custodial work.
