Nine in Worcester and Auburn face gun and drug charges

Eight people were arrested on state warrants after three homes were searched by state, Worcester and Auburn police, U.S. marshals and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. During the investigation, police purchased nine guns, multiple rounds of ammunition and a large quantity of narcotics.

