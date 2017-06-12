News | Worcester Police to Launch Mounted Patrol Unit
The officers completed a ten-week training program conducted by the Massachusetts State Police in which they received instruction on patrol procedure, equine first aid and equine nutrition. Mayor Joseph M. Petty, City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr. and Chief Steven Sargent will preside over the ceremony which will mark the introduction of the new Mounted Patrol Unit.
