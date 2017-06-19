News | Worcester Man Arrested After Assaulting Two During Party on Crystal Street
Essau Chagoha, 43, was charged with Mayhem, Assault, and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Armed Robbery, Strangulation and Misleading an Investigation. On Sunday, June 18, at approximately 5:52 a.m., Worcester Police responded to an apartment within the city for a report of an injured woman needing assistance.
