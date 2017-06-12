News | Worcester Man, 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested Following Gunshots on Pleasant Street

A Worcester man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested early Wednesday morning on Piedmont Street following reports of gunfire on nearby Pleasant Street. Luis Ortiz, 20, of Worcester and a 16-year-old boy were both charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Rifle, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition without an FID card, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm without an FID card, Improper Storage of a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Dwelling, Vandalism, and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

