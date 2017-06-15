News | Two Worcester Men Arrested Wit...

News | Two Worcester Men Arrested With Possession of a Stolen Gun

Ahmed Sullay, 21, of Worcester was placed under arrest for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of ammunition without FID card, and Receiving Stolen Property greater than $250. Both men were booked at the State Police barracks in Holden.

