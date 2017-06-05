News | Two Worcester Men Arrested Inside Mahoney's Pub on Gun Charges

Michael Hopkins, 23, of 8 Woodford Street, Worcester was charged with Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm. Kevin Jones, 24, of 22 Oakview Street, Worcester was charged with Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.