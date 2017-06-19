News | Two Men Indicted in Worcester ...

News | Two Men Indicted in Worcester for 2016 Fitchburg Murder

Two men were charged in Worcester in connection with a home invasion and murder last December, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. Ramon Millan, 37, of Bridgeport, Conn., and Jose Crespo, 32, of Newark, N.J. were both indicted for murder, home invasion, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, arson of a dwelling and armed robbery while masked. A third defendant in the case, Wilfredo Muniz, 31, of Bridgeport, Conn., was indicted under the intimidation of a witness statute for misleading a police investigation.

