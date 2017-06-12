News | Two Men Arrested for Open Air Drug Dealing in Worcester
Michael Christopher, 32 of Millbury was placed under arrest and charged with Distribution of Class B Substance, Possession of Class B Substance with the Intent to Distribute. On June 14, members of the WPD Vice Squad was conducting undercover drug surveillance in the Wendy's parking lot located on Southbridge Street.
