News | Two Arrested After Worcester Police Find Remains of Newborn Baby on Lake Ave

Worcester Police arrested two people in the area of Lake Ave after finding the remains of a newborn baby in the woods behind the property. Edwin Santiago, 31, of Lake Ave and Jennifer Rheum, 36, of Lake Ave were placed under arrest and charged with Walking on Railroad Tracks.

