News | Three Men Indicted in Worcester for Murder in Stabbing Death of Clinton Man

Three men were indicted on murder and other charges for the stabbing death of a man outside of a Clinton bar on April 15. The announcement was made by Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. Oscar Rodriguez, 23, of 36 Park St. Martin Fregoso, 28, of 709 Main St. and Christopher Rolon, 23, of 42 Lakeside Ave, building 7, were charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. They had previously been charged in Clinton District Court with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and have been held on $100,000 cash bail.

