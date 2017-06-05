News | Seven Hills Charter to Host Class at Worcester State on Diversity in Schools
Seven Hills Charter Public School will host a class called "Creating Culturally Inclusive Schools and Communities" at Worcester State University on June 27 and 28. "Creating Culturally Inclusive Schools and Communities" is designed to teach content, process, and techniques for ongoing cultural competency development. It will explore the social construct of race and the ways in which structural racism operates in the lives of students and within the social systems including the education system.
