News | Reckless Driver Causes Serious...

News | Reckless Driver Causes Serious Car Accident on Lake Ave Then Fights Police

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

A man was arrested in Worcester after his reckless driving caused a serious car accident injuring a 72-year-old woman. Robert Phelps, 37, of Millbury was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbing the Peace, Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Personal Injury, Operating to Endanger, Use of a Motor Vehicle without Authority, and Operating with a Revoked License .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J... May 26 Beatleman 1
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr '17 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC