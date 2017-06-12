News | Reckless Driver Causes Serious Car Accident on Lake Ave Then Fights Police
A man was arrested in Worcester after his reckless driving caused a serious car accident injuring a 72-year-old woman. Robert Phelps, 37, of Millbury was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbing the Peace, Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Personal Injury, Operating to Endanger, Use of a Motor Vehicle without Authority, and Operating with a Revoked License .
