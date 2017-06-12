News | Multiple Gunshots Fired into Everard Street Apartment in Worcester
Multiple gunshots were fired into the door of an Everard Street apartment building late Monday night while three people were inside it. On Monday, June 12, at approximately 10:54 p.m., Worcester police responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired in the area of 33 Everard Street.
