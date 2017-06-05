News | Man Charged With Murder in 2003 Shooting Death of Worcester's Christian Perez

Tyrone Strong was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2003 shooting death of Worcester's Christian Perez, 23, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. "This was an extremely difficult case from start to finish. Our prosecution team of Brett F. Dillon and John H. Melander along with Fitchburg Police and State Police deserve credit for not backing down in their quest for justice," said Early.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.