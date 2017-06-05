News | Man Charged With Murder in 2003 Shooting Death of Worcester's Christian Perez
Tyrone Strong was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2003 shooting death of Worcester's Christian Perez, 23, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. "This was an extremely difficult case from start to finish. Our prosecution team of Brett F. Dillon and John H. Melander along with Fitchburg Police and State Police deserve credit for not backing down in their quest for justice," said Early.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC