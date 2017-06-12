News | MA Nurses Call for Action Following Harrington Hospital Stabbing
Nurses across the state of Massachusetts are showing support for the Harrington Hospital Nurse that was stabbed by her patient on Wednesday morning. The nurse, Elise Wilson, was cornered by Conor O'Regan, 24, of Southbridge and stabbed.
