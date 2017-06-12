News | LePage "Crooner Cookie" at Crown Bakery to Benefit Safe Homes
Sales of the Dale LePage "Crooner Cookie" this week at Crown Bakery will benefit Safe Homes , a program supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning young people, and their straight allies. "The Crooner Cookie came to life because of Dale LePage and all the things he has done for the City of Worcester.
