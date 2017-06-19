News | Goods for Guns Buyback Program...

News | Goods for Guns Buyback Program to be Held on Saturday in Worcester

The City of Worcester and the Worcester Police will hold their semi-annual Goods for Guns Buyback Program on Saturday. The event will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Universalist Unitarian Church This program is a collaborative effort of the Worcester Police Department, UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Worcester Department of Public Health, Worcester District Medical Society, the Injury-Free Coalition for Kids of Worcester, and the office of District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Turn in your operable gun and receive gift certificates to local supermarkets.

