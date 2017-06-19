News | Goods for Guns Buyback Program to be Held on Saturday in Worcester

The City of Worcester and the Worcester Police will hold their semi-annual Goods for Guns Buyback Program on Saturday. The event will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Universalist Unitarian Church This program is a collaborative effort of the Worcester Police Department, UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Worcester Department of Public Health, Worcester District Medical Society, the Injury-Free Coalition for Kids of Worcester, and the office of District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Turn in your operable gun and receive gift certificates to local supermarkets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.