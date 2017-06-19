Newborn's body found in garbage bag in woods in Worcester, man and woman charged
The body of a newborn was found in a garbage bag Monday morning in a wooded area in Worcester, and a man and a woman are facing charges related to the baby's death. Authorities found the body around 9 a.m. in the woods behind 384 Lake Ave. after a neighbor complained about an odor coming from the area, police said.
