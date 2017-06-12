Murder trial begins in Worcester gang...

Murder trial begins in Worcester gang shooting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Christian A. Obeng's last words before the 19-year-old was fatally shot outside an apartment building on Upland Gardens Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 2, 2014, were, "Put that away," Assistant District Attorney Brett F. Dillon said in his opening statement Monday morning in the murder trial of Fathi Jaara. The prosecutor told the Worcester Superior Court jury that Mr. Obeng's final utterance was in reference to a .380-caliber handgun Dominic Bonneville was brandishing moments before a bullet tore into the back of Mr. Obeng's head and caused his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J... May 26 Beatleman 1
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr '17 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC