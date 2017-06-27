Moose tranquilized after tour of Worcester neighborhood
A young female moose was safely tranquilized and removed after going on a walking tour of a Worcester neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The wayward animal was first seen near the pond in Institute Park shortly after 7 a.m., said Worcester police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|7 hr
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|7 hr
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Mon
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
|Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b...
|Jun 23
|Buddy
|1
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC