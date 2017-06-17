Mitch Chakour & Friends to perform at CERES in Worcester

Are you looking for something to do on a summer evening, perhaps getting a great meal, a refreshing drink and listening to some amazing music? You don't have to go to Boston to do so - not when you can just check out the great lineup in the CERES 2017 Music Series in Worcester. Performances will be held on the outdoor patio of the award-winning eatery, located within Worcester's only AAA Four Diamond property, the Beechwood Hotel located at 363 Plantation St. Mitch Chakour & Friends will be lighting up the CERES stage this Wednesday, June 21, with their charismatic and bold style.

