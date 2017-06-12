Mindfulness class helps Oxford first-...

Mindfulness class helps Oxford first-graders concentrate, reduce stress

OXFORD – Last summer, Lisa Dussault – who was then a part-time preschool teacher – approached the A.M. Chaffee Elementary School principal, Robert Pelczarski, about her hope to bring mindfulness techniques into her classroom. To her delight, Mr. Pelczarski not only embraced the idea, he immediately took it to the next level.

