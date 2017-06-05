Milestone flight carries hockey legen...

Milestone flight carries hockey legend to Worcester

14 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

His most famous flight didn't happen in a jet but rather as he seemingly hovered over the ice at Boston Garden in 1970 after scoring the winning goal against the St. Louis Blues and bringing the Stanley Cup to Boston. Monday, Bruins legend Bobby Orr was a passenger on another notable flight, this time on the 20,000th charter flight for Rectrix Commercial Aviation Services.

Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

