Milestone flight carries hockey legend to Worcester

His most famous flight didn't happen in a jet but rather as he seemingly hovered over the ice at Boston Garden in 1970 after scoring the winning goal against the St. Louis Blues and bringing the Stanley Cup to Boston. Monday, Bruins legend Bobby Orr was a passenger on another notable flight, this time on the 20,000th charter flight for Rectrix Commercial Aviation Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.