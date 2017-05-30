Massachusetts Democrats criticize Trump at state convention
Massachusetts Democrats gathered Saturday at their annual state convention, where they criticized President Donald Trump and strategized ways to unseat Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. U.S. Rep Jim McGovern, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats addressed more than 3,000 delegates in Worcester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC