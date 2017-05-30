Massachusetts Democrats criticize Tru...

Massachusetts Democrats criticize Trump at state convention

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boston Herald

Massachusetts Democrats gathered Saturday at their annual state convention, where they criticized President Donald Trump and strategized ways to unseat Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. U.S. Rep Jim McGovern, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats addressed more than 3,000 delegates in Worcester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J... May 26 Beatleman 1
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr '17 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,494,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC