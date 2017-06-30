Mass. drivers may see an end to cellp...

Mass. drivers may see an end to cellphone use

The Massachusetts Senate voted Thursday to approve a bill that would ban almost all handheld cellphone usage while operating a vehicle. The proposed bill is an amendment to the 2010 texting-while-driving ban, and would put Massachusetts alongside 14 other states that currently enforce no handheld phone use.

