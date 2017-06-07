Marlborough AHEPA members support loc...

Marlborough AHEPA members support local students and veterans

8 hrs ago

As a second-generation Greek American, and a member of Saints Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church in Marlborough, Hudson resident Steve Caragian found it to be an easy transition to sign up for membership in the Marlborough chapter of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association in 2005. Since then, he's risen in the ranks to his current post as the chapter's president and has enjoyed supporting local scholars and veterans through the association's charitable activities.

Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

